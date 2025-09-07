Football Team Prepares For Friendly Against Dominican Republic

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – The national football team trained on Sunday evening at Prince Hussein Stadium in Salt in preparation for a friendly match against the Dominican Republic at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Amman International Stadium as part of its build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.The training session followed the team's return from Russia, where they played a friendly against the Russian national team on Thursday, which ended in a goalless draw.Moroccan head coach Jamal Salami led the session with all players participating except for Anas Badawi, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury and will undergo a rehabilitation program under his club's medical team in coordination with the national team's medical staff.The squad consists of 29 players, including Mousa Al-Tamari, Ali Alwan and Yazan Al-Naimat.A press conference for coach Salami is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the media center of Amman Stadium, followed by the team's official training at 6 p.m.The Dominican Republic coach will address the media at 6:30 p.m., with the visiting team's training session set for 7:15 p.m., and the first 15 minutes of each session open to the media.The Jordan Football Association said it aims to provide optimal preparation and support for the team through training camps and friendly matches ahead of the 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar and the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.Jordan secured its place in the 2026 World Cup finals for the first time in history, becoming the first Arab team to qualify for the tournament.