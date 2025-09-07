Stakeholders In Ajloun Highlight Significance Of Reinstating National Military Service Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Sept 7 (Petra) – Participants in a forum held Sunday emphasized that the reinstatement of the National Military Service Program represents a national project aimed at shaping young people's character, fostering discipline, and reflecting the insightful vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.The forum, titled "Military Service: Identity and Belonging," was organized by the "Horizon for Change" initiative at the Ajloun Cultural Centre and included national, military, and academic figures. Speakers noted that the program is inspired by royal visions highlighting that Jordan's strength lies in its youth.Senator Suhad Al-Jundi said the program is not merely a training course but a national project designed to develop personal character, instill discipline, teach responsibility, and cultivate skills attainable only through practical work, challenges, and genuine national belonging. She added that the decision to reinstate the program reflects Crown Prince Hussein's belief in youth as drivers of Jordan's advancement and his view of young people as a source of hope and a winning investment for the future.Al-Jundi stressed that nation-building is achieved not just by glorifying the past but by creating the future through action, with the National Military Service Program serving as a key tool for building individuals who can become the nation's forefront in assuming responsibility for Jordan's future.Retired Brigadier General Mukhlis Al-Mufleh described the program's reactivation as a positive step, reflecting the Crown Prince's farsighted perspective. He explained that each three-month session includes two main components: a military segment focusing on field training to enhance physical fitness and discipline, and an educational segment comprising around 60 lectures delivered by experts from the armed forces, academia, and specialized fields, aimed at deepening participants' understanding of Jordanian statehood and national identity.Hassan Momani, Director of the Strategic Studies Center at the University of Jordan, said the National Military Service Program is one of the most important tools for shaping youth and building national character, highlighting that young people form the cornerstone of the country's energy for nation-building and defense.Bashar Momani, head of the initiative, noted that the program's revival reflects a strong belief in youth's role in achieving national transformation and stems from royal visions affirming that Jordan's strength lies in its young people.He added that building a modern state is only complete with the minds and efforts of youth, who form the backbone of the nation's future, driving reform and development.