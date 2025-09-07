Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says US-Backed Hostage Deal Possible, Warns Hamas To Accept It


2025-09-07 07:03:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said that the Israeli occupation has agreed to a new US-backed hostage deal, and warned the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, that it must accept as well, in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.
"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms.
It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting.
This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter. DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," Trump post on a Social Media.
Throughout the 23-month war, US officials have repeatedly claimed that the Israeli occupation has accepted ceasefire efforts, all while Israeli occupation leaders vowed publicly to intensify their offensive aggression, which leading rights groups and scholars have described as a genocide.
It remains unclear what Trump's terms entail. (end)
