On-Demand Lawn Care Sees Record Growth As More Australians Skip Weekend Mowing

LawnQ, Australia's on-demand platform for lawn care and gardening services.

Aussies Turning to On-Demand Mowing in Record Numbers

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A surge in on-demand lawn care bookings is reshaping the traditional Australian weekend. Instead of spending Saturday mornings mowing, edging, and trimming, more homeowners are choosing to outsource the work, reflecting a nationwide shift in how Australians value their leisure time.The Rise of the Weekend EconomyLawnQ, a Sydney-based tech platform , is at the forefront of this shift, offering homeowners a seamless way to outsource their yard work. The company reports a significant increase in bookings, especially as spring growth kicks in, highlighting a nationwide trend of prioritizing time over chores.“Our data shows a clear shift in mindset,” says Paul Hawzi, founder of LawnQ.“People are time-poor and they recognize the true value of their weekends. They're choosing to spend that time on family, friends, or hobbies instead of a noisy, sweaty chore. We're not just providing a service; we're giving people their weekends back.”Tap-and-Done ConvenienceThe platform makes booking a professional lawn service as easy as ordering a taxi. Users can get an instant quote and book a vetted, local provider in minutes, with payments handled securely within the app. This simple, transparent process is democratizing professional lawn care and making it accessible to a wider audience than ever before. As the demand for convenience and reclaimed free time continues to grow, LawnQ is positioned to lead the charge, connecting a network of local providers with a community of homeowners ready to embrace a new way of living.About LawnQLawnQ is Australia's leading on-demand platform for lawn mowing and garden maintenance. It connects homeowners with trusted, local lawn care professionals, providing instant quotes, hassle-free booking, and secure payments.

Paul Hawzi

LawnQ

+61 410 123 123

...

