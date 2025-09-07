'Everyone Is Karyakarta': PM Modi Sits In Last Row At 'Sansad Karyashala' In Delhi, Ravi Kishan Shares Photo

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted sitting in the last row at 'Sansad Karyashala', the workshop of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs in Delhi, on Sunday. Bharatiya Janta Party MP from Gorakhpur and actor Ravi Kishan, shared a picture, hailing it as“the strength of BJP."

In the photo, PM Modi was seen listening intently to the presentations and the program organised.

“Every worker here is an organisation,” Kishan added in the post.

PM Modi also posted about the workshop on his X handle.

What did PM Modi say

"Attended the 'Sansad Karyashala' in Delhi's GMC Balayogi auditorium. MP colleagues from all over India and other senior leaders exchanged valuable perspectives on diverse issues. In our party, platforms like 'Sansad Karyashala' are important because they are great forums to learn from each other and deliberate on how we can serve people even better," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The first session of the workshop included a special mention of the Prime Minister's vision on GST.

'Sansad Karyashala'

The 'Sansad Karyashala' was a two-day workshop organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the MPs to share their views on a diverse range of issues.

The first day of the session started at 11 AM with two sessions being conducted. The first session, "Towards a developed India", saw participation from various party leaders, including Kamlesh Paswan, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi.

The second session was on the topic of "Effective Use of Social Media by MPs", with multiple leaders, including Jyotirmoy Mahato, C.P. Joshi, Atul Gagga, Sangeeta Yadav and others speaking on the issue.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also presented a proposal regarding GST reform, which was supported by all party MP. In the proposal, PM Modi was thanked for the GST reform, as per news agency reports citing sources.