Global Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction The Global Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market was estimated at USD 4.69 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 10.11 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.87% from 2026-2034. The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's in the aged population, surge in approvals of new targeted drugs to reduce the disease progression, and funding from government organizations to boost the research for new drug development. Market Dynamics Shift from symptomatic care towards disease-modifying treatment New breakthrough therapies are showing the ability to slow and modify disease progression which supports the market growth. Advantages of New Treatments

Disease Modifying Treatment Treatment Outcomes Lecanemab 59% of these patients showed improvement. Donanemab Deliver 35% slowing of clinical and functional decline Trontinemab 91% of study participants achieved reduction of amyloid plaques in the brain

These outcomes prove that disease modifying drugs are altering the biology of Alzheimer's. This shift is fuelling the investment and adoption of new therapies, thereby supporting the market growth.

Regional Analysis The high projected prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in U.S.

In U.S., researchers have forecasted a rise in Alzheimer's cases, with millions already affected. This high projected prevalence creates a major opportunity for market growth.

For instance, according to Alzheimer's Foundation 2025, the prevalence of disease is expected to rise with the rate of 8.5% from 2025 to 11.2% by 2040.

This growing prevalence creates opportunities for market growth as there is a continuous demand for new therapeutic drugs.

By product, the market is segmented into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonist, and others. The cholinesterase inhibitors segment accounted for 49.76% of the revenue share and is projected to grow at the fastest pace, due to their established efficacy in improving cognitive function, increasing physician preference, widespread adoption, and growing patient awareness globally.

Based on types of Alzheimer's, the market is segmented into inflammatory, non-inflammatory, and cortical. The cortical segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 9.36%, fueled by the increasing prevalence of cortical Alzheimer's, rising geriatric population, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and growing adoption of targeted therapies for cortical symptoms.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 9.81%, due to convenience, wider drug availability, home delivery, and rising digital adoption among elderly and urban populations. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market, with a CAGR of 10.63%. This growth can be attributed to the rising elderly populations, increasing disease awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to innovative therapies in countries like China and India.

Competitive Players

Biogen Inc.Eisai Co., Ltd.Eli Lilly and CompanyNovartis AGLundbeckDaiichi SankyoPfizer Inc.Johnson & JohnsonOtsuka PharmaceuticalAC Immune SAAlpha CognitionHoffmann La Roche LtdAstraZenecaOthers Recent Developments



In August 2025, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc received approval for LEQEMBI in Austria and will be launched in Germany on September 1, 2025. In July 2025, Eli Lilly and Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approval with a new recommended titration dosing schedule for Kisunla.

Segmentation

By Product TypeCholinesterase inhibitorsNMDA Receptor AntagonistOthersBy Types of Alzheimer'sInflammatoryNon-InflammatoryCorticalBy Distribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesDrug Stores & Retail PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa