Global Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2034
|Disease Modifying Treatment
|Treatment Outcomes
|Lecanemab
|59% of these patients showed improvement.
|Donanemab
|Deliver 35% slowing of clinical and functional decline
|Trontinemab
|91% of study participants achieved reduction of amyloid plaques in the brain
These outcomes prove that disease modifying drugs are altering the biology of Alzheimer's. This shift is fuelling the investment and adoption of new therapies, thereby supporting the market growth.
Regional Analysis The high projected prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in U.S.
In U.S., researchers have forecasted a rise in Alzheimer's cases, with millions already affected. This high projected prevalence creates a major opportunity for market growth.
-
For instance, according to Alzheimer's Foundation 2025, the prevalence of disease is expected to rise with the rate of 8.5% from 2025 to 11.2% by 2040.
This growing prevalence creates opportunities for market growth as there is a continuous demand for new therapeutic drugs.
Key Highlights
-
The global alzheimer's therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 4.69 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow from USD 5.11 billion in 2026 till USD 10.11 billion in 2034 at a CAGR of 8.87% from 2026-2034.
By product, the market is segmented into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonist, and others. The cholinesterase inhibitors segment accounted for 49.76% of the revenue share and is projected to grow at the fastest pace, due to their established efficacy in improving cognitive function, increasing physician preference, widespread adoption, and growing patient awareness globally.
Based on types of Alzheimer's, the market is segmented into inflammatory, non-inflammatory, and cortical. The cortical segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 9.36%, fueled by the increasing prevalence of cortical Alzheimer's, rising geriatric population, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and growing adoption of targeted therapies for cortical symptoms.
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 9.81%, due to convenience, wider drug availability, home delivery, and rising digital adoption among elderly and urban populations.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market, with a CAGR of 10.63%. This growth can be attributed to the rising elderly populations, increasing disease awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to innovative therapies in countries like China and India.
Biogen Inc. Eisai Co., Ltd. Eli Lilly and Company Novartis AG Lundbeck Daiichi Sankyo Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Otsuka Pharmaceutical AC Immune SA Alpha Cognition Hoffmann La Roche Ltd AstraZeneca Others Recent Developments
-
In August 2025, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc received approval for LEQEMBI in Austria and will be launched in Germany on September 1, 2025.
In July 2025, Eli Lilly and Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approval with a new recommended titration dosing schedule for Kisunla.
By Product Type Cholinesterase inhibitors NMDA Receptor Antagonist Others By Types of Alzheimer's Inflammatory Non-Inflammatory Cortical By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa Want to see full report on
Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Full Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment