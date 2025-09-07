Mindshift Psychological Services Breaks Down Misconceptions About Online EMDR Therapy

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

California, US, 7th September 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , As more adults seek trauma-informed therapy options, MindShift Psychological Services is addressing common misconceptions about online EMDR therapyâ€”a powerful, evidence-based approach thatâ€TMs now widely available through secure telehealth platforms.

EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) is a structured therapy proven effective for treating trauma, anxiety, and emotional distress. However, despite its success in clinical settings, many clients remain uncertain about how it translates to a virtual format. MindShift Psychological Services is working to educate the public on how telehealth EMDR therapy worksâ€”and why it can be just as impactful as in-person sessions.

â€œPeople often assume EMDR has to happen in a physical office to be effective,â€ said the Clinical Programs Coordinator at MindShift Psychological Services. â€œBut with the right tools, structure, and training, EMDR can be safely and successfully delivered online, offering clients the same therapeutic benefits with added comfort and flexibility.â€

MindShiftâ€TMs licensed therapists are trained in delivering EMDR through secure video platforms, using digital tools to guide clients through bilateral stimulation and processing in real time. Sessions are structured to ensure emotional safety, and therapists collaborate closely with clients to tailor pacing and techniques to individual needs.

For adults who live in remote areas, manage complex schedules, or simply feel more comfortable accessing therapy from home, online EMDR sessions provide an inclusive alternative to traditional therapy. Telehealth also allows clients to remain in familiar surroundings, which can enhance their sense of control and groundingâ€”key factors when working through trauma.

MindShift Psychological Services offers EMDR therapy as part of its broader suite of adult mental health services across California . All sessionsâ€”whether in person or onlineâ€”are priced equally and conducted with the same level of care, privacy, and clinical rigor.

As mental health needs evolve, MindShift remains committed to breaking down barriers to healing and helping clients access high-quality trauma therapy wherever they are.

About MindShift Psychological Services

MindShift Psychological Services is a California-based therapy practice offering adult-focused mental health care through in-person and secure telehealth sessions. Known for its diverse team of licensed clinicians and flexible scheduling options, MindShift provides evidence-based care for anxiety, trauma, depression, and more. The practice serves adults exclusively and is committed to making therapy accessible, personalized, and stigma-free across the state of California.

Contact Information

Address 1 : 11731 Sterling Ave, Ste. B, Riverside, California 92503 (Telehealth services available California-wide)

Address 2 : 1101 California Avenue, Ste 100, Corona, California 92881 (Telehealth services available California-wide)

Phone: (714) 584-9700