Zelensky Calls Russian Strikes A Conscious Crime And Attempt To Prolong War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, describing them as a deliberate crime by the Kremlin and an effort to prolong the war,reports.

“At a time when real diplomacy could have begun long ago, these murders that took place today are a conscious crime of the Kremlin and a prolongation of the war,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He recalled Washington's repeated warnings about possible sanctions should Moscow refuse to negotiate, stressing also the importance of implementing all agreements reached in Paris.

The president highlighted the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defense, stating:“Because every additional system protects civilians from these vile attacks.”

“The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop the murders, but political will is needed. I thank everyone who helped,” he added.

According to reports, Russia carried out more than 800 strikes overnight using UAVs and various types of missiles, hitting Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Odessa, Kiev, Krivoy Rog, and several other cities. Zelensky also noted that several Russian drones had crossed the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.