Russian Scientists Say Cancer Vaccine Ready For Use After Successful Trials
The vaccine, called Enteromix, is based on mRNA technology - the same approach used in some Covid-19 vaccines. Instead of using a weakened virus, mRNA vaccines teach the body's cells to produce proteins that trigger an immune response against cancer cells.
Skvortsova said the vaccine has completed years of research, including three years of required preclinical trials. The trials showed that the vaccine was safe even with repeated doses and was highly effective. In some cases, tumors shrank or grew more slowly by 60% to 80%, depending on the type of cancer.
Researchers also noted improved survival rates among test subjects.
The first focus for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer, which refers to the cancer of the large intestine. Work is also advancing on vaccines for glioblastoma, a fast-growing brain cancer, and certain types of melanoma (a serious skin cancer), including ocular melanoma, which affects the eye.
The announcement came during the 10th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, which drew more than 8,400 participants from over 75 countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment