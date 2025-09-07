Azerbaijan Championship In Bullet And Stand Shooting Concludes In Baku
More than 100 athletes competed across various categories over five days of intense competition. The winners were awarded medals, honorary diplomas, and special prizes.
Winners of the Azerbaijan Championship:
25m Small Caliber Pistol Shooting (Women): 1. Zeynab Sultanova, 2. Nilufer Samadli, 3. Sofiya Barkhalova
25m Small Caliber Pistol Shooting (Men): 1. Ruslan Lunev, 2. Imran Garayev, 3. Jafar Sultanli
50m Small Caliber Pistol Shooting: 1. Rasul Mammadov, 2. Haji Musayev, 3. Vladislav Kalmykov
50m Rifle Shooting in 3 Positions: 1. Nigar Ramazanova, 2. Alimammad Huseynov, 3. Uzeyir Tapdygli
10m Air Pistol Shooting (Women): 1. Sofiya Barkhalova, 2. Khanna Aliyeva, 3. Zeynab Sultanova
10m Air Pistol Shooting (Men): 1. Oleg Kerjankin, 2. Haji Musayev, 3. Rasul Mammadov
10m Air Rifle Shooting (Women): 1. Elvina Afsana, 2. Nigar Ramazanova, 3. Jala Bayramova
10m Air Rifle Shooting (Men): 1. Uzeyir Tapdygli, 2. Alimammad Huseynov, 3. Ruslan Gahramanov
10m Air Pistol Shooting (Mixed Team): 1. Leyli Aliyeva – Elvin Astanov, 2. Zeynab Sultanova – Vladislav Kalmykov, 3. Khanna Aliyeva – Haji Musayev
10m Air Rifle Shooting (Mixed Team): 1. Jala Bayramova – Uzeyir Tapdygli, 2. Nurana Aliyeva – Ruslan Gahramanov, 3. Nigar Ramazanova – Ramiz Khalilov
Women's Trench Shooting: 1. Narmin Jafarova, 2. Aydan Jamalova, 3. Alina Rafixanova
Men's Trench Shooting: 1. Ali Huseynli, 2. Mirmomin Agazade, 3. Tamerlan Mammadov
Women's Round Shooting: 1. Nurlana Jafarova, 2. Rigina Meftakhetdinova, 3. Shola Guliyeva
Men's Round Shooting: 1. Javid Hasanov, 2. Niyaz Agazade, 3. Fuad Gurbanov
