Azerbaijan Championship In Bullet And Stand Shooting Concludes In Baku

2025-09-07 03:09:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Championship in bullet and stand shooting, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, has come to an end at the Baku Shooting Center, Azernews reports.

More than 100 athletes competed across various categories over five days of intense competition. The winners were awarded medals, honorary diplomas, and special prizes.

Winners of the Azerbaijan Championship:

  • 25m Small Caliber Pistol Shooting (Women): 1. Zeynab Sultanova, 2. Nilufer Samadli, 3. Sofiya Barkhalova

  • 25m Small Caliber Pistol Shooting (Men): 1. Ruslan Lunev, 2. Imran Garayev, 3. Jafar Sultanli

  • 50m Small Caliber Pistol Shooting: 1. Rasul Mammadov, 2. Haji Musayev, 3. Vladislav Kalmykov

  • 50m Rifle Shooting in 3 Positions: 1. Nigar Ramazanova, 2. Alimammad Huseynov, 3. Uzeyir Tapdygli

  • 10m Air Pistol Shooting (Women): 1. Sofiya Barkhalova, 2. Khanna Aliyeva, 3. Zeynab Sultanova

  • 10m Air Pistol Shooting (Men): 1. Oleg Kerjankin, 2. Haji Musayev, 3. Rasul Mammadov

  • 10m Air Rifle Shooting (Women): 1. Elvina Afsana, 2. Nigar Ramazanova, 3. Jala Bayramova

  • 10m Air Rifle Shooting (Men): 1. Uzeyir Tapdygli, 2. Alimammad Huseynov, 3. Ruslan Gahramanov

  • 10m Air Pistol Shooting (Mixed Team): 1. Leyli Aliyeva – Elvin Astanov, 2. Zeynab Sultanova – Vladislav Kalmykov, 3. Khanna Aliyeva – Haji Musayev

  • 10m Air Rifle Shooting (Mixed Team): 1. Jala Bayramova – Uzeyir Tapdygli, 2. Nurana Aliyeva – Ruslan Gahramanov, 3. Nigar Ramazanova – Ramiz Khalilov

  • Women's Trench Shooting: 1. Narmin Jafarova, 2. Aydan Jamalova, 3. Alina Rafixanova

  • Men's Trench Shooting: 1. Ali Huseynli, 2. Mirmomin Agazade, 3. Tamerlan Mammadov

  • Women's Round Shooting: 1. Nurlana Jafarova, 2. Rigina Meftakhetdinova, 3. Shola Guliyeva

  • Men's Round Shooting: 1. Javid Hasanov, 2. Niyaz Agazade, 3. Fuad Gurbanov

