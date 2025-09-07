Endangered Black Vulture Rescued In Azerbaijan's Gabala

MENAFN - AzerNews) An investigation at the "Bazarduzu" Recreation Center in Gamarvan village of Gabala has uncovered the illegal keeping of a black vulture, a species listed in Azerbaijan's Red Book. The operation was carried out jointly by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,reports.

Veterinary specialists transferred the bird to the Baku Zoological Park for examination and rehabilitation. Clinical checks revealed lead bullet residues on its body, suggesting it had been hunted and captured deliberately. The bird was also found to be thin, with a poor diet, and kept in conditions not compliant with veterinary standards.

Authorities plan to release the vulture back into the wild following rehabilitation.

The rescue coincided with International Vulture Awareness Day on September 6. The IDEA Public Association highlighted the case as a reminder of the importance of protecting wildlife. Citizens are urged to report any cases of illegal animal keeping to IDEA's 1113 “Emergency Assistance to Nature” hotline or through official social media channels.