54 Clashes On Frontline, Most Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted an update as of 16:00 on Sunday, September 7, on Facebook .

Border settlements, in particular Serhiivske, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Zarichchia, and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region, as well as Bilokopytove and Buniakyne in the Sumy region, were subjected to artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , there have been four combat clashes since the beginning of the day, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and carried out 81 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by Russian troops, with five more combat engagements ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian invaders have made three attempts to break through Ukrainian defense lines in the Kupiansk area, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, and toward Drobysheve and Derylove. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks. The enemies tried to advance near Serebrianka and Hryhorivka, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once toward the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian army carried out five assaults in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 16 attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and toward Novopavlivka. Defense Forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 14 enemy attacks, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russians attempted to break through the defense lines of Ukrainian servicemen in the Komyshuvakha area and toward Filiia. Defense Forces repelled one assault, with three more attacks still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv sector , Defense Forces repelled two attacks by Russian invaders toward Stepnohirsk and Novodanylivka. Novopavlivka and Shcherbaky were hit by airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian aircraft carried out a strike in the Antonivka area. The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the other sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Pokrovsk sector remains one of the most difficult. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled about 350 Russian attacks during the week in this front area.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine