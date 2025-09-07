Enemy Mining Of Residential Areas Reported In Kherson
"Another case of enemy mining of residential areas has been recorded. Anti-personnel mines were found at the corner of Perekopska and Druzhby streets,“ the report said.
The City Military Administration urged citizens not to travel through the specified area.
”Another site of enemy mining of the city has been discovered. More 'petal' mines have been spotted in the area of the intersection of Druzhby and Himnazychna streets. Avoid the specified area,“ added the Communication Department of the National Police of the Kherson region.
'Petal' mines were found in the area of Tserkovna, Ladychuk, Lyvarna, and Kremenchutska streets,” according to a statement by the National Police of the Kherson region.
The police urged citizens to be cautious and not to put themselves in danger.Read also: Kramatorsk community suffered its fourth shelling in day
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians are remotely scattering anti-personnel mines in Kherson. On September 5, a 13-year-old boy was blown up by a Russian“petal” mine in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson and was hospitalized in moderate condition.
Photo: National Police of the Kherson region
