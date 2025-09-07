Sybiha Discusses Russian Escalation Of Terror With Canadian Counterpart

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to inform her about the escalation of terror by Russia against Ukraine and our priority needs,” Sybiha said.

The minister thanked Canada for its support and leadership in the Group of Seven. The parties discussed how the G7 could respond to Russia's brutal attacks and its refusal to engage in peace efforts.

“We agreed on the need to increase transatlantic pressure, in particular by lowering the price cap on oil, fully utilizing frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine's defense and recovery, restrictions on Russian energy, and other sanctions,” Sybiha said.

At EU ministers' meeting,calls for realistic strategies to pressure Russia toward peace

He added that it is extremely important to raise the price of war for the aggressor in order to move closer to peace. The minister stressed that Putin should already feel the direct consequences of his rejection of diplomacy and the continuation of killings.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha informed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas about the consequences of Russian attacks and Ukraine's priority needs.

Photo: MFA