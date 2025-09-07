Princess Sumaya Sponsors Graduation Of Innovative Projects From Orange AI Incubator

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, sponsored the graduation ceremony of the second and third cohorts of the Orange AI Incubator, funded by the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) in partnership with the university. The incubator targets projects based on artificial intelligence technology.According to a company statement on Sunday, the second and third cohorts included 14 startups and entrepreneurial ideas across vital sectors such as agriculture, health, tourism, e-commerce, education, and others. The aim is to encourage these startups to integrate AI technologies into their solutions, given their significant impact on enhancing growth opportunities in the market and attracting investments, as AI is considered one of the main drivers of global economic and technological development.Her Royal Highness emphasized in her speech that artificial intelligence represents a historic transformation in the lives of societies, not merely a passing trend. She noted that AI's contribution to the global economy is expected to exceed $15 trillion by 2030.Princess Sumaya added that young people, who make up more than 63% of Jordan's population, represent the real wealth through which Jordan can strengthen its regional position in the responsible and ethical application of AI.Philippe Mansour, CEO of Orange Jordan, affirmed the company's pride in its role in empowering entrepreneurs from the start, providing them with support, guidance, and the technologies needed to transform their ideas into impactful projects, particularly in the field of AI, opening wider opportunities for growth, expansion, and investment.Meanwhile, Mohammad Al-Muhtaseb, CEO of the ISSF, stated that artificial intelligence is reshaping the global economy and that Jordan possesses the talent and expertise to play an active role in this transformation.He added that initiatives such as the AI incubator enable entrepreneurs to turn ambitious ideas into innovative solutions that drive growth and attract investments.