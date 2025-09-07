Assistant FM, UN Official Discuss Kuwait's Efforts On Women Empowerment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) - Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah discussed Kuwait's tireless efforts to support and empower women across various sectors with the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, including its causes and consequences, Reem Al-Salem.
In remarks to KUNA, Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah said she had briefed Al-Salem during the meeting on the achievements of Kuwaiti women in various sectors, on par with their male counterparts, most notably the diplomatic corps, the security and police sectors, the judiciary, the public prosecution, the sports sector, and youth support.
She also stressed that Kuwait, based on its development vision (New Kuwait 2035) and its membership in the Human Rights Council for the period 2024-2026, is continuing to build bridges of cooperation with the UN and its various bodies, including the Human Rights Council, as part of its commitment to strengthening the human rights situation.
The Special Rapporteur is conducting her official visit to Kuwait from September 2 to 9. This visit marks her second trip, following her scientific visit in 2023, which reaffirms the State of Kuwait's continued close cooperation with the mandate holders and United Nations Special Rapporteurs. (pick up previous)
