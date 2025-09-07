Eighty-Seven Palestinians Massacred In Israel's Genocidal Acts In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- At least 87 Palestinians were martyred and 409 others injured in the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
The figures have taken the overall number of casualties in the Strip since October 7, 2023, to 64,455 martyrs and 162,776 injuries, local health authorities reported on Sunday.
The new casualties include 31 fatalities and 132 injuries from food aid seekers, which took the overall to 2,416 and 17,709, respectively. (end)
