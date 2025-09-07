Algeria To Increase Oil Output By 4,000 Pbd On Oct 1
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The Algerian Ministry of Energy and Mining said Sunday it would increase the oil production by 4,000 pbd as of October 1, pursuant to the voluntary cuts, decided by the recent OPEC+ ministerial meeting.
The decision reflected the commitment of the OPEC+ allies to stabilizing the global oil market despite the uncertainty of the outlook, according to a statement from the Ministry.
On July 28, the 61st Ministerial Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) decided to implement an upward production adjustment of 547,000 barrels per day in September 2025.
The meeting, held via a videoconference, gathered Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining Mohammad Arkab and Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi as well as representatives of six other member of the OPEC+ alliance. (end)
