Abu Dhabi: Drivers Who Do Not Halt For Stop Sign On School Buses Face Dh1,000 Fine

Weekday traffic in the UAE is largely dominated by yellow buses spotted across the road, with other motorists factoring in the school rush times to plan their journey.

As thousands of children commute using school transport, their safety is of utmost importance, and authorities frequently issue guidelines for the public along with school bus operators and drivers. Read this Khaleej Times report to know more about the rules for school buses that were issued ahead of the 2025-26 academic year.

Buses will also often have the sign "students on board" to indicate that the vehicle is being used to transport children, and other road users must be mindful.

While it is essential to keep a safe distance behind a bus travelling on the road, this also extends to times when the vehicle is parked on the side and has its 'Stop' arm out. As the school bus stops frequently at various points, which are often in close distance to each other, it is essential that motorists do not get impatient and try to overtake.

Abu Dhabi authorities clarified on Sunday that if a driver does not stop upon seeing the red 'Stop' sign out, a fine of Dh1,000 and 10 traffic points will be imposed.

It is also essential that the car or other vehicle must come to a full stop at a distance of at least 5m behind the bus, and must avoid inching forward slowly. Children are unpredictable, and may run or take sudden movements; in such a scenario, an impatient motorist driving forward may cause a serious accident, endangering the life of the student.