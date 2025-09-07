Sukumar Confirms 'Pushpa 3' At SIIMA 2025 In Dubai

The Pushpa juggernaut isn't slowing down anytime soon. At the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday, the Pushpa 2: The Rule team bagged five major honours, and in the process, director Sukumar confirmed what fans have been eagerly waiting to hear - Pushpa 3: The Rampage is officially on the way.

The film's creative core - Sukumar, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Devi Sri Prasad, and producer Naveen Yerneni - were present at the glittering ceremony. Arjun picked up the Best Actor trophy, Rashmika won Best Actress, Sukumar took home Best Director, Devi Sri Prasad won Best Music Composer, and Shankar Babu Kandukuri was named Best Playback Singer (Male) for Peelings.

But the night's biggest moment came when the hosts cheekily referenced Fahadh Faasil's now-iconic dialogue,“Party ledha Pushpa?” (Is there no party, Pushpa?), and pressed Sukumar about the future of the franchise. After glancing at Arjun and the producer, the filmmaker smiled and declared,“Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi.”

Following the wins, Arjun took to social media to express gratitude:

“Thank you, SIIMA, for the constant love & recognition. Winning 3 back-to-back SIIMA Awards is truly a humbling moment. Congratulations to all the winners & nominees. This credit goes to my Director @aryasukku garu for making this happen, my artists, my technicians, my producers and the entire crew of Pushpa. And I dedicate these awards to my fans...for the unwavering love & support. Humbled.”

Pushpa: The Rise (2021) overcame pandemic challenges to gross ₹350 crore worldwide and became the year's biggest hit. In 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule went even further, storming past ₹1871 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of that year and the second-highest ever after Dangal.

The saga follows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sanders smuggler who claws his way to power in a bid for legitimacy and respect. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil portrays the menacing police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.