Patents As Strategic Assets: Miir Chen, Founder Of FZ Patent & Trademark Ltd., Champions Value-Driven IP Strategy

Chen stresses that patents should never be regarded as a passive line of defence.“At their highest level, patents allow companies to expand, monetise, and even reshape entire industries,” (Miir Chen, Founder of FZ Patent & Trademark Ltd),she explains. This philosophy underpins the work of FZ Patent & Trademark Ltd., which distinguishes itself from traditional IP firms by engaging with clients at the earliest stages of product or technology development. Instead of filing only once a project is complete, FZ integrates patent foresight directly into business models and investor strategies, turning IP into a growth engine rather than a compliance requirement.

Central to Chen's approach is her background in patent analysis-scanning and interpreting emerging technology landscapes years before market adoption. By forecasting demand and anticipating where opportunities will surface, FZ helps clients build patent portfolios that are not only legally sound but also commercially strategic. This proactive model has enabled companies to secure critical IP rights in advance, attract unexpected international partners, and respond effectively to global challenges such as shifting trade policies, and supply chain disruptions.

One case illustrates this advantage: a Taiwanese client, once vulnerable to sudden changes in trade regulations, successfully pivoted its supply chain strategy with FZ's guidance. By relocating key assembly operations to Southeast Asia, supported by well-placed patents and origin certifications, the company turned potential losses into new market opportunities. Chen describes FZ's role as“a business weather forecaster-helping companies carve out a path through the intersection of geopolitics and markets.”

Beyond its market-driven services, FZ embeds sustainability and human-centred values into its corporate culture. The firm aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Good Health and Well-Being (Goal 3), Gender Equality (Goal 5), Decent Work and Economic Growth (Goal 8), and Climate Action (Goal 13). A recent example highlights this ethos: when an employee faced long commuting challenges, FZ reassigned her to a location that better suited her circumstances, balancing organisational needs with staff well-being. For Chen, sustainability is not a slogan but“a daily practice of placing people at the heart of decisions.”

To further extend its influence, FZ launched“FZ Select”, an initiative designed to spotlight promising patented products and link them with international distribution networks and investment partners. By bridging the gap between IP and brand recognition, FZ Select demonstrates how intellectual property can evolve beyond paperwork into a driver of market visibility and global expansion.

With this integrated approach-combining foresight, strategy, and human-centred governance-FZ Patent & Trademark Ltd. has positioned itself as more than a service provider. It has become a trusted partner for innovators seeking not only legal protection but also sustainable growth and international reach.



Based in Taipei, FZ Patent & Trademark Ltd. redefines intellectual property services by embedding foresight, analysis, and strategic planning into every engagement. The firm partners with Asian innovators to transform patents into measurable business value, new market opportunities, and sustainable global growth.

