Snoonu Celebrates Qatari Identity With New National Campaign:“Every Order Has A Story”
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's fastest-growing homegrown super app, has launched its latest nationwide campaign under the tagline“Every Order Has a Story” a message that goes beyond delivery to celebrate culture, heritage, and community.
The campaign emphasizes Snoonu's deep presence in every neighborhood and city in Qatar, reinforcing its position as a trusted Qatari brand and a daily companion in the lives of its customers. Each order represents not just a transaction, but an address connected to people, families, and stories that together make up the fabric of Qatar.
In this campaign, an address is not just a geographical location but carries a deeper meaning; it reflects value, belonging, and identity. Every order is a testament to the trust customers have placed in Snoonu, and every address is an extension of heritage and memory, reinforcing Snoonu's position as an authentic national brand.
Since its incorporation, Snoonu has been more than a technology company; it has become an authentic part of the daily life of people in Qatar. From everyday grocery runs to supporting local merchants, Snoonu is embedded in the routines of families and communities across the nation. At the same time, Snoonu has been a key contributor to Qatar National Vision 2030 , actively advancing economic diversification, supporting innovation, and creating sustainable opportunities for individuals and businesses. It has enabled thousands of SMEs to scale digitally, provided income opportunities to a diverse fleet of drivers, and delivered innovative digital solutions that enhance convenience, trust, and national pride for over one million users.
Beyond its economic impact, Snoonu has consistently invested in the community through meaningful CSR initiatives and programs. These efforts reflect the company's belief that true growth is inseparable from social responsibility, cultural preservation, and the advancement of human development.
Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, said:
“From day one, Snoonu was created in Qatar to serve the people of Qatar. This campaign reflects our roots, our pride, and our responsibility as a national brand to connect everyday life with the heritage and identity of our country. Every order tells a story of trust, of families, of businesses, and of community, and this is what drives us forward. Our contribution to Qatar Vision 2030 is not only through technology and innovation, but also through the social, cultural, and economic value we create every day.”
Through“Every Order Has a Story,” Snoonu reaffirms its pledge to remain a pioneer in digital innovation while celebrating Qatar's identity and strengthening emotional ties with the community it serves Qatar doha
The campaign emphasizes Snoonu's deep presence in every neighborhood and city in Qatar, reinforcing its position as a trusted Qatari brand and a daily companion in the lives of its customers. Each order represents not just a transaction, but an address connected to people, families, and stories that together make up the fabric of Qatar.
In this campaign, an address is not just a geographical location but carries a deeper meaning; it reflects value, belonging, and identity. Every order is a testament to the trust customers have placed in Snoonu, and every address is an extension of heritage and memory, reinforcing Snoonu's position as an authentic national brand.
Since its incorporation, Snoonu has been more than a technology company; it has become an authentic part of the daily life of people in Qatar. From everyday grocery runs to supporting local merchants, Snoonu is embedded in the routines of families and communities across the nation. At the same time, Snoonu has been a key contributor to Qatar National Vision 2030 , actively advancing economic diversification, supporting innovation, and creating sustainable opportunities for individuals and businesses. It has enabled thousands of SMEs to scale digitally, provided income opportunities to a diverse fleet of drivers, and delivered innovative digital solutions that enhance convenience, trust, and national pride for over one million users.
Beyond its economic impact, Snoonu has consistently invested in the community through meaningful CSR initiatives and programs. These efforts reflect the company's belief that true growth is inseparable from social responsibility, cultural preservation, and the advancement of human development.
Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, said:
“From day one, Snoonu was created in Qatar to serve the people of Qatar. This campaign reflects our roots, our pride, and our responsibility as a national brand to connect everyday life with the heritage and identity of our country. Every order tells a story of trust, of families, of businesses, and of community, and this is what drives us forward. Our contribution to Qatar Vision 2030 is not only through technology and innovation, but also through the social, cultural, and economic value we create every day.”
Through“Every Order Has a Story,” Snoonu reaffirms its pledge to remain a pioneer in digital innovation while celebrating Qatar's identity and strengthening emotional ties with the community it serves Qatar doha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment