Qatar Continues Efforts To Protect Education From Attack Despite Challenges
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The international community today marks the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, observed annually on September 9, as a reminder and a call to action to ensure access to safe and inclusive education for all students. The occasion urges states to strengthen education systems capable of withstanding crises, particularly at a time when wars and conflicts continue to claim the lives of thousands of students, destroy schools and universities, and in some cases turn educational institutions into military sites or shelters.
The opening line of the Preamble to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Constitution affirms that "since wars begin in the minds of people, it is in the minds of people that the defenses of peace must be constructed." This underscores the central role of education in building peace, stability, and development before, during, and after conflicts.
Education is a top national and international priority for the State of Qatar under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The country has consistently emphasized the protection of education from attacks, reflecting its recognized role in mediation and dispute resolution through peaceful means.
In 2019, Qatar submitted a draft resolution to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly designating September 9 as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack. The resolution, adopted unanimously, calls on the international community to safeguard students affected by armed conflict and ensure the provision of quality education in safe environments.
The initiative drew strong international support and underscored the pioneering role of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and member of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocates Group. Her advocacy has spotlighted the plight of millions of children deprived of education due to war, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to sparing education the devastation of armed conflict.
Qatar is also among the leading supporters of the Safe Schools Declaration, launched in 2015, and has advanced numerous initiatives and partnerships to protect students and teachers in times of conflict.
The Education Above All Foundation continues to play a distinguished role in championing education worldwide, working to deliver quality learning opportunities to millions of out-of-school children, particularly those affected by poverty, war, and disasters. Its programs have been implemented in dozens of countries in partnership with global stakeholders, providing education to millions in crisis-affected regions.
In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of the Al Fakhoora Program at EAA, Talal Alhathal, said that dedicating an international day to protect education from attack is the result of a Qatari initiative, stemming from the country's firm belief that education is an inalienable right that cannot be compromised, even in times of war and crisis.
He added that, with the support of Qatar and international partners, EAA has carried out projects in dozens of conflict-affected countries, enabling millions of children to return to school and regain hope for a better future.
"The challenges remain formidable," he said, "but our commitment is to ensure that education continues to serve as a lifeline for future generations and a message of peace that transcends borders."
The State of Qatar affirms that education is a fundamental right that must be preserved under all circumstances -- for all people, including those displaced by war. It stresses that protecting education from attack can only be achieved by ending armed conflicts and promoting peace.
Recovery and protection of education during times of armed conflict can only be achieved through education itself. Across many countries and regions, instability and wars have suspended schooling, exposed students and teachers to attacks, and deprived children of their right to learn.
The State of Qatar has consistently recognized these challenges and responded with initiatives and projects aimed at safeguarding education, including programs supporting women and girls in conflict zones. These efforts have drawn widespread praise for their contribution to international peace and security and their humanitarian value in providing children and youth with real opportunities to build better futures.
Qatar stresses the need for innovative solutions to address the ongoing crisis of attacks on education, which in some regions persist for years, and to ensure learning continues under all circumstances. It has also called for the condemnation and accountability of those who commit violations, affirming that education remains the only lifeline against the consequences of wars and conflicts, while equipping children with the skills to support their families, communities, and nations.
The suffering of Palestinian children, particularly in the Gaza Strip, underscores this urgency. For nearly two years, they have endured devastating violations amid ongoing war, resulting in widespread deaths, injuries, and displacement at levels among the highest in the world.
A United Nations report warned that attacks on education in conflict zones rose sharply last year, with incidents increasing by 44%. These assaults led to the killing, kidnapping, and injury of thousands of students and teachers, threatening not only individual lives but the future of entire societies.
For Qatar, protecting education from such attacks remains a priority. Guided by its wise leadership, the country has become a neutral and trusted mediator in many conflicts while continuing to spearhead international efforts to safeguard education and highlight its role in peace, stability, and development.
