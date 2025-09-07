6-Member Robbery Gang Arrested In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A six-member group of armed robbers has been detained in the seventh district of Herat City, the capital of western Herat province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Ghulam Nabi Nabizada said the group involved in stealing mobile phones and vehicles was arrested during an operation by personnel in the seventh police district.

Nabizadeh explained an M-16 weapon, a car, and several stolen cell phones were also recovered from the detainees.

According to him, these individuals have a history of armed robberies.

Officials claimed the arrested suspects are under investigation and they would be referred to judicial organs after completion of investigations.

