Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
6-Member Robbery Gang Arrested In Herat

6-Member Robbery Gang Arrested In Herat


2025-09-07 02:00:30
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A six-member group of armed robbers has been detained in the seventh district of Herat City, the capital of western Herat province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Ghulam Nabi Nabizada said the group involved in stealing mobile phones and vehicles was arrested during an operation by personnel in the seventh police district.

Nabizadeh explained an M-16 weapon, a car, and several stolen cell phones were also recovered from the detainees.

According to him, these individuals have a history of armed robberies.

Officials claimed the arrested suspects are under investigation and they would be referred to judicial organs after completion of investigations.

hz/ma

MENAFN07092025000174011037ID1110027907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search