Work On 12M Afs Check Dam Kicks Off In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A check dam is being built at a cost of more than 12 million afghanis in western Herat province, an official said on Sunday.

Maulvi Ahmad Rashid, head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said the construction of the check dam was inaugurated by his organization with financial support of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the presence of local officials and some residents.

He explained the project titled“Climate-Responsible Agriculture” is being implemented at a total cost of about 12.5 million afghanis.

According to him, this project would be implemented in two phases by involving 32 professional and non-professional workers, most of whom are recent returnees from Iran.

In the second phase, cash and pistachio seedlings would be distributed to 200 to 300 farmers, and cash assistance to support them economically.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Ehsanullah Rashid, the district chief of Gulran, claimed this project will play an important role in irrigating agricultural lands and increasing the water level of underground wells.

He assured that local people and government employees will continue their full cooperation in implementing such projects.

Residents are also happy with the start of this project, saying the check dam will be useful for agriculture and increasing water in wells.

Already, 16 other dams have been built in districts to store water and boost agriculture.

hz/ma