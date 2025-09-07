Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sparkling Books Announce Two More E-Book Price Reductions


2025-09-07 01:31:27
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sparkling Books

Petronella and the Janjilons

Featherbones

Petronella and the Janjilons (for children) and Featherbones (new adult/urban fiction) now reduced to 99 US cents worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkling Books continues its policy of making favorite titles widely available with 99 US cent e-book pricing worldwide*.

Petronella and the Janjilons by Cheryl Bentley is an adventure mystery for children aged 8 to 12 according to reading ability. It's a story of evil overcome by teamwork.

Featherbones is an ethereal love song to a city by the sea, written in“beautiful prose” by Thomas Brown.

Reviews for both titles are available at sparklingbooks

Both books are available from all global e-book stores and many regional stores

* All e-books published by Sparkling Books are free in Ukraine, but unavailable in Russia

MENAFN07092025003118003196ID1110027892

