KFSHRC To Partake Tomorrow As Strategic Partner In C3 Davos Of Healthcaretm New York Summit

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) will participate tomorrow (Monday) as a Strategic Partner in the C3 Davos of HealthcareTM New York Summit,“Healthcare Disrupted: The Future of AI, Data & Precision Medicine,” taking place at the Union League Club in New York City. The summit convenes global leaders, innovators, and healthcare pioneers to explore the technologies shaping the future of medicine.As a Strategic Partner, KFSHRC's participation reflects its role as a global leader in precision medicine and digital health, reaffirming its commitment to advancing medical innovation and shaping the future of healthcare on the international stage.Dr. Björn Zoëga, CEO of KFSHRC-Riyadh and C3 Board Advisor, will deliver the Welcoming Remarks and Keynote Introduction, setting the stage for high-level discussions on the transformation of healthcare through AI, data, and precision medicine.Moreover, Prof. Jackie Yi-Ru Ying, Chief Innovation & Research Officer, will join the Keynote Panel: Vision 2030: How Saudi Arabia is Building Future Healthcare Solutions & Infrastructure, highlighting the Kingdom's leadership in healthcare innovation. Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmad AbuSalah, MD, Director of the Center for Healthcare Intelligence, will contribute to Session #4: Smart Hospitals: How AI is Powering Operational Efficiency, Patient Safety & Clinical Decision-Making, showcasing KFSHRC's expertise in AI-driven hospital operations.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

