Scott Allen Curley Featured On National TV Network NTD News Commitcon 2026 - DFW Gains National Spotlight

CommitCon 2026, the groundbreaking national business conference empowering entrepreneurs to turn grit into growth

From $2,000 to $50M: Entrepreneur's journey gains national recognition as he prepares to host one of America's most anticipated business conferences.

- Scott Allen CurleyDALLAS,, TX, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scott Allen Curley , celebrated entrepreneur, CEO, and author of Absolution: The Dark Path to Light, was recently featured on the nationally broadcast NTD News network. The segment highlighted his remarkable journey from struggling with just $2,000 in his pocket to building one of the nation's largest tax litigation firms, generating over $50 million in revenue.During the feature, NTD also mentioned Curley's upcoming national business conference-CommitCon 2026, scheduled for January 21, 2026, in Plano, Texas-cementing its status as one of the most anticipated entrepreneurial events in the country.“To have my journey recognized on national television is an honor,” said Curley.“But more importantly, it shows the kind of real-world resilience, grit, and unconventional thinking that CommitCon was built on. This event is not about theory-it's about giving entrepreneurs the tools and strategies I and countless others have used to turn nothing into thriving enterprises.”CommitCon 2026: The Entrepreneur's Next-Level BlueprintCommitCon 2026, in partnership with iHeartMedia, is designed for entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders seeking practical, no-fluff strategies to scale, pivot, or reignite their ventures. With over 2,000 attendees expected, the event will feature:Main Stage Keynotes from proven entrepreneurs who have built businesses from the ground up.Breakout Sessions with tactical insights on funding, growth, marketing, and leadership.VIP Access for networking with industry leaders and decision-makers.Exhibitor & Sponsor Booths connecting solutions providers with businesses that need them most.Building National MomentumThe NTD News feature represents the latest wave of national recognition for Curley's mission to redefine what it means to succeed in business. By showcasing his personal journey, the segment also underscored CommitCon's unique positioning as a movement for grinders, builders, and doers-not just another corporate conference.The full NTD News segment can be viewed here:About Scott Allen CurleyScott Allen Curley is the CEO and co-founder of FinishLine Tax Solutions , one of the nation's largest tax litigation and resolution firms. He is also the author of Absolution: The Dark Path to Light, an Amazon best-seller that chronicles his transformation from addiction, prison, and homelessness to building a multimillion-dollar financial services enterprise from an initial $2,000 investment. Curley is the founder of CommitCon 2026: The Entrepreneur's Next-Level Blueprint-a groundbreaking conference designed to equip entrepreneurs with raw, no-fluff strategies to grow, scale, and thrive in today's competitive business climate.About CommitCon 2026CommitCon 2026 will take place on January 21, 2026, in Plano, Texas, in partnership with iHeartMedia. The conference is expected to draw over 2,000 entrepreneurs, executives, and decision-makers from across the country. With raw, lived experience at its core, CommitCon is a one-of-a-kind event designed to help attendees commit fully to building, scaling, and transforming their businesses.Tickets & Sponsorship Information:

Scott A. Curley

FinishLine Tax Solutions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

TAKE ACTION!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.