From Bubble Tea To Popping Ramen: BOBA Chic Unveils Bold Cross-Industry Creations At ANUGA 2025

- BOBA CHiC CMOTAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BOBA CHiC , the trendsetting Taiwanese bubble tea brand, will present four groundbreaking products at ANUGA 2025 , the world's leading food and beverage trade fair. From October 4 to October 8, 2025, visitors can explore these innovations at Hall 2.1, Booth A009 in Cologne, Germany.Four Product Highlights:1. Black GABA Rice Matcha Amazake Latte – A 100% additive-free fusion of organic Taiwanese black GABA rice, premium Japanese matcha, and nutrient-rich amazake, celebrated as a daily wellness beverage.2. Mocktail Kit – Featuring whisky-flavored popping boba, this kit allows consumers to craft bar-quality mocktails at home, blending fun with health-conscious indulgence.3. RTD Pouch Popping Boba / Nata de Coco Drink – A portable ready-to-drink tea paired with bursting popping boba or chewy coconut jelly, offering both convenience and refreshing enjoyment.4. Pop Caviar Ramen (Popping Boba Ramen) – The world's first ramen with savory popping boba; each bite delivers sauce-filled pearls that burst in the mouth, creating a playful and unforgettable culinary experience.“BOBA CHiC is built on the spirit of POP! BOBA MADNESS! - breaking boundaries and redefining how the world experiences Taiwan's food culture,” said a BOBA CHiC spokesperson.“ANUGA is the perfect stage to showcase how we fuse tradition, creativity, and sustainability into products that surprise and delight global consumers.”Exhibition Date: October 4–8, 2025Venue: Koelnmesse, Cologne, GermanyBooth: Hall 2.1, A009About BOBA CHiCBOBA CHiC, under Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd., is a Taiwanese brand inspired by bubble tea culture and global lifestyle trends. Known for its award-winning innovations, including Great Taste Awards and SIAL Innovation Selection, BOBA CHiC pioneers additive-free, vegan-friendly, and cross-industry creations that bring Taiwanese creativity to the international stage. With a commitment to ESG values and sustainable sourcing, BOBA CHiC continues to lead as a cultural innovator in the global beverage and food industry.

