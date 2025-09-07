AI Certs® Accelerates US Footprint Expands Its Authorised Training Partner Network To Fast-Track Enterprise AI Adoption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certification , today announced a major expansion of its Authorized Training Partner (ATP) network across the United States, strengthening its capacity to deliver industry-validated AI learning and certification at scale for enterprises, higher-education institutions, and professional learners.This expansion adds multiple US-based ATPs to AI CERTs' global partner directory -increasing local delivery capacity for role-based and specialty AI programs such as AI+ FoundationTM, AI+ Prompt EngineerTM, AI+ DataTM, and enterprise upskilling suites. A partial list of newly active or expanded U.S. partners on AI CERTs' partner directory includes: techtrain365, Captain Hyperscaler, Cierra TEC, Sunset Learning, The Training Associates, Upskill Academy, System Source, Training Camp, Phoenix TS, Amy Bittle Consulting, and the International Institute for Learning.With this expansion, the Authorised Training Partners are set to benefit from more localized delivery at scale, enabling learners to access instructor-led and blended programs across multiple time zones. The newly added partners will also make it easier for enterprises to align talent development with role-based curricula, ranging from foundational AI awareness to specialized tracks in data, cloud, and security.Importantly, all partners operate under AI CERTs' strict certification governance and quality assurance framework, ensuring that learners gain credentials that are not only recognized but also verifiable worldwide. Furthermore, the broadened partner ecosystem bridges the gap between academia and industry, giving universities, bootcamps, and corporate learning teams greater access to accredited programs that directly map to hiring and career progression outcomes.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit

