The Education And Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) Announces That, After Consulting With The Meteorological And Geophysical Bureau (SMG), Classes At All Education Levels Will Be Suspended For The Whole Day Tomorrow (8 September)
The DSEDJ reminds schools to take preventative measures through ongoing efforts, including installing waterproof gates, inspecting buildings and school facilities, relocating equipment, monitoring the electrical system, and taking precautionary measures against flooding.
