Vikram Bhatt Says 'Grief Is Cyclic In Nature' As He Remembers His Late Mother Varsha Bhatt
Vikram mourned the loss of his mother by sharing a heartbreaking note on his official Instagram handle.
The 'Raaz' maker penned on the photo-sharing app: "My mother Varsha Bhatt, passed away on the morning of 6th September 2025. She was in pain for the last few months and I am certain she is in a better place now(sic)."
"Grief is cyclic in nature. At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never ending sob that is stuck in your chest - unwilling to let go of it's grasp on you. And then slowly a break in the sob - a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before. I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say - time will heal all wounds - but that time is not here for me as yet. I wonder if it will come at all," he added.
Praying for his mother's eternal peace, Vikram shared: "My gratitude to all who shared the pain with me. And here is my prayer for her as she finds a place with the source.
Tvameva Mata
Cha Pita Tvameva
Tvameva Bandhushcha
Sakha Tvameva
Tvameva Vidya
Dravinam Tvameva
Tvameva Sarvam
Mama Deva Deva
If you chance upon this post. Do say a prayer for her because this is her prayer meeting. Om Shanti."
For those who do not know, Varsha was the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, who has been a part of popular movies such as "Umrao Jaan", "Sadak", "Agneepath", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Masoom", "Arth", "Aashiqui, and "Raaz", to name just a few.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment