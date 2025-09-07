'Never Been With Someone Like This': Bill Gates Daughter Phoebe Finds New Love After Breakup With Arthur Donald: Report
Phoebe, 22, confirmed on a recent episode of The Burnouts podcast that she is now dating someone new. While she did not reveal her new partner's name or background, she spoke warmly about the relationship and how different it feels compared to her past experiences.Also Read | Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe Gates trolled with racist abuse: Here's why
“It's amazing. It's the best thing ever,” she said.“And this is completely new for me. I've never been with someone like this.”
One detail she did share is that her new partner is not on social media - something she sees as a major positive.
Phoebe, who co-founded the brand Phia, explained that she often bonds with her new boyfriend by showing him videos she helps create for the business . She described their interactions playfully on the podcast, saying he is always supportive and interested in her work.
The young couple's relationship appears to be in its early stages, but Phoebe sounded enthusiastic and hopeful about where it is heading.Also Read | Bill Gates' handwritten note found in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan house
Phoebe and Arthur Donald were first linked publicly in October 2023, when she posted a photo of them on Instagram. At the time, she referred to him as her boyfriend in an interview with Nylon magazine while sharing details about her graduation. She also praised his style, saying he“cleans up nicely.”
Despite the end of their relationship, Phoebe seems to be looking forward with confidence as she embraces a new chapter in both her personal and professional life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment