Man Blown Up By Mine In Kherson

2025-09-07 10:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“A 51-year-old Kherson resident was injured in the Dniprovskyi district due to the detonation of Russian explosives. The man was blown up by a 'petal' type mine,” the report said.

It is noted that the resident suffered an explosive injury and a fragmentary wound to his foot with partial amputation.

The victim, who is in moderate condition, was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kherson, the enemy is mining residential areas with anti-personnel mines.

Photo: Ministry of Health, illustrative

