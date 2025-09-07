Fire Destroys Over 40 Shops In Afghanistan's Takhar

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Sep 7 (IANS) More than 40 shops were destroyed after fire erupted at the main marketplace of Afghanistan's Takhar early on Sunday, local media reported.

Fire erupted in the Khwaja Bahauddin marketplace at around 2.30 a.m. (local time) and spread rapidly across interconnected stalls. Local residents struggled for three hours to control the fire, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported. Eyewitnesses said that over 40 shops were completely destroyed. Each business reportedly possessed investments worth several lakh Afghanis, with properties and items completely reduced to ashes.

The fire engulfed not only shops but also machinery for timber-selling and wheat-milling stalls, depriving the community of goods and vital livelihood resources. The fire was eventually controlled with the help of local residents. However, the lack of professional firefighting services demonstrated the severe vulnerability of provincial marketplaces.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the incident. Speculation continues whether the fire broke out due to electrical faults, negligence, or possible arson. The fire has caused social and economic repercussions, leaving families without their main sources of income and further increasing existing hardships in Takhar province.

Earlier on June 8, residents reported a market fire in western Kabul. People said that a fire erupted in a market in the western part of Kabul on June 8, Khaama Press reported. Several images circulated on social media showed flames and smoke rising from the affected area.

The incident caused alarm among residents, who quickly informed emergency services and attempted to contain the blaze. At the time, no information regarding the cause of the incident was reported.

Fire incidents in the markets are not uncommon in Kabul due to crowded conditions and limited safety infrastructure, highlighting the need for improved fire prevention and emergency response mechanisms. The fire incident in western Kabul underscores persistent issues in urban safety management, and timely information from authorities is important to reassure people and mitigate future risks.