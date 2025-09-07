Tiger Attacks Death Toll Climbs to Four in Nepal
(MENAFN) A tiger killed a 60-year-old man on Sunday morning in Nepal's Bara district, bringing the total number of fatalities from tiger attacks in the area to four in the last two months, local authorities reported.
The victim, who was collecting mushrooms in a forest, was fatally attacked by the predator. His body was later discovered by nearby residents, according to Bijay Raj Pandit, the district police information officer.
"It is unclear whether a single tiger or multiple tigers caused the deaths," Pandit told media. "We're trying to locate and capture the cannibal tiger."
Human-wildlife conflicts remain a pressing issue in Nepal, which is home to 355 tigers, according to the latest census conducted in 2022.
