Egypt, Sudan Call Ethiopia's Nile Dam Security 'Threat'
(MENAFN) Egypt and Sudan on Wednesday described Ethiopia’s dam on the Nile River as a "threat" to both countries, highlighting the potential destabilizing effects of the project.
The warning came in a joint statement following high-level talks held in Cairo. The meeting included Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Irrigation Minister Hani Sweilam, and a Sudanese delegation led by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Sediq.
"The consultations addressed developments regarding the Ethiopian dam, and both parties agreed that the Ethiopian dam, which violates international law, has serious consequences for the downstream countries and represents a continuous threat to stability in the Eastern Nile Basin under international law," the statement read.
