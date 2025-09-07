EU Receives Call to Permanently Ban Russian Energy Imports
(MENAFN) The European Union must impose a lasting ban on energy imports from Russia, according to Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jorgensen.
While the majority of EU member states have already discontinued direct purchases of Russian oil and natural gas due to sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine, the European Commission continues to advocate for a comprehensive withdrawal from Russian energy by the close of 2027.
This initiative is part of the RePowerEU Roadmap, which outlines actions such as terminating spot gas agreements, halting new contracts, restricting uranium imports, and targeting what it calls the Russian “shadow fleet” of oil tankers allegedly used to sidestep sanctions.
Jorgensen, who has been a consistent supporter of the initiative, emphasized the need for the EU to urgently finalize and adhere to this strategy—even after the war in Ukraine ends.
“For us the objective is very, very clear. We want to stop the import as fast as possible,” he stated to journalists in Copenhagen on Friday. “And in the future, even when there is peace, we should still not import Russian energy… In my opinion, we will never again import as much as one molecule of Russian energy once this agreement is made.”
The Commissioner also highlighted American support for the EU’s direction.
President Donald Trump, voicing frustration over the slow progress in Ukraine peace negotiations, called on European partners to cease importing energy from Russia.
A trade agreement reached in July between Washington and Brussels further reinforced this stance, including a commitment from the EU to substitute Russian oil and gas with American liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear materials.
