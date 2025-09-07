Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Another Drone Strike Hits Sumy, Injuring Woman

Another Drone Strike Hits Sumy, Injuring Woman


2025-09-07 09:15:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Almost an hour ago, an enemy strike drone attacked the center of Sumy again, hitting Independence Square. A 60-year-old woman, who was near the impact site, was injured. She was taken to the hospital. Medical staff are examining her,” the statement reads.

According to Hryhorov, the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration was damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene, assessing the consequences of the attack.

Read also: Zelensky: four dead, 44 injured in overnight Russian attack s on Ukraine

As previously reported by Ukrinform, around 10:30, Russian forces hit a five-story residential building in Sumy community with a drone.

