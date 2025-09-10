Elisabetta Canteri

I am a researcher at the University of Copenhagen with a deep passion for nature and nature conservation. I am interested in using the past to better understand and predict how species will respond to future climate change and other threats.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.