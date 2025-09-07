Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Undersea Cable Cut Disrupts Internet Service - CITRA

2025-09-07 09:09:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Internet services across parts of the Middle East and Asia were disrupted Saturday after a cut in the FALCON GCX undersea cable in the Red Sea, the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced Sunday.
In a statement, CITRA said technical crews, working with a local team, restored the connection by rerouting traffic through an alternative cable by 8 pm the same day, noting that no disruptions were recorded within Kuwait. (end)
