Undersea Cable Cut Disrupts Internet Service - CITRA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Internet services across parts of the Middle East and Asia were disrupted Saturday after a cut in the FALCON GCX undersea cable in the Red Sea, the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced Sunday.
In a statement, CITRA said technical crews, working with a local team, restored the connection by rerouting traffic through an alternative cable by 8 pm the same day, noting that no disruptions were recorded within Kuwait. (end)
fh
In a statement, CITRA said technical crews, working with a local team, restored the connection by rerouting traffic through an alternative cable by 8 pm the same day, noting that no disruptions were recorded within Kuwait. (end)
fh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment