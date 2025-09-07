Kuwait Amir Condoles With Portugal Over Lisbon Train Accident
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa over the victims of the Gloria train derailment in Lisbon which killed several passengers and injured others.
His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the families of the victims patience and solace. (end)
