Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Portugal Over Lisbon Train Derailment

2025-09-07 09:09:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa over the victims of the Gloria train derailment in Lisbon which killed several passengers and injured others.
His Highness wished the victims' families patience and solace. (pickup previous)
