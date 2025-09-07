Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump To Visit South Korea For APEC Summit, Likely To Meet Xi & Kim Meetings On Agenda


2025-09-07 09:00:26
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit South Korea in October for the APEC Summit in Gyeongju. The trip may include bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping and potentially a meeting with Kim Jong Un, amid tense US-China-North Korea relations.

