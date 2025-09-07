Trump To Visit South Korea For APEC Summit, Likely To Meet Xi & Kim Meetings On Agenda

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit South Korea in October for the APEC Summit in Gyeongju. The trip may include bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping and potentially a meeting with Kim Jong Un, amid tense US-China-North Korea relations.

