Nepal Restricts Access to Social Media Platforms
(MENAFN) Nepal has imposed a blockade on numerous prominent social media networks such as Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Reddit after these platforms failed to adhere to national registration regulations.
This action reflects a wider global pattern where governments are intensifying control over large technology companies.
The ban comes in response to mandates introduced in 2023 by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, which require all digital platforms to register before operating within the South Asian nation.
The Supreme Court recently endorsed this policy, instructing the government to ensure both international and local platforms are officially registered so their content can be effectively supervised.
Authorities assert that the regulations aim to reduce the spread of fake profiles, hate speech, and cyber offenses in a country where approximately ninety percent of the population is online.
Platforms were given a deadline of one week starting August 28 to submit their applications, but the cutoff passed on Wednesday night without any of the major global corporations—including Meta, Alphabet, X, Reddit, and LinkedIn—filing the necessary paperwork.
Currently, 26 platforms that disregarded the registration orders have been blocked.
Reports from local media indicate that TikTok, Viber, and some smaller applications did comply and register, while Telegram and Global Diary remain pending approval.
“Except for the five listed platforms and two in the process, all others will be deactivated inside Nepal,” stated ministry spokesperson Gajendra Kumar Thakur, adding that any platform that completes registration would be reinstated on the same day.
