Nepal Imposes Ban on Major Social Media Platforms
(MENAFN) Nepal has blocked dozens of major social media platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Reddit, after they failed to comply with national registration requirements. This move aligns with a global shift toward increased government control over tech giants.
The ban stems from directives issued by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in 2023, which mandated all social networks register before operating in the country. The Supreme Court recently supported the measure, urging the government to ensure both foreign and local platforms are officially registered for content monitoring purposes.
Authorities argue the rules are necessary to tackle issues like fake accounts, hate speech, and cybercrime in a country where 90% of the population uses the internet. Platforms had until August 28 to submit their registration applications, but by the deadline on Wednesday night, none of the major global companies—Meta, Alphabet, X, Reddit, and LinkedIn—had complied.
As a result, 26 platforms that ignored the order have been blocked. Local reports indicate that TikTok, Viber, and several smaller apps have registered, while Telegram and Global Diary are still awaiting approval.
“Except for the five listed platforms and two in the process, all others will be deactivated inside Nepal,” said Gajendra Kumar Thakur, a spokesperson for the Ministry. He added that any platform completing registration would be reinstated the same day.
The move has sparked backlash, with many social media users describing the decision as regressive in the digital age and warning that it could isolate millions who rely on these platforms for essential services.
This development follows a broader trend, with governments in regions such as the US, EU, Brazil, and Australia tightening regulations on social media platforms, citing concerns over fake news, data privacy, and security. Last month, Russia’s media regulator imposed restrictions on voice calls via WhatsApp and Telegram, claiming these platforms were used for scams, extortion, and terrorist recruitment.
