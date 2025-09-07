PM Modi Will Hopefully Announce Substantial Relief Package For Punjab: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 7 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who on Sunday visited flood-affected border villages of Fazilka district in Punjab, hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to flood-hit areas on September 9 will announce a substantial relief package for the state.

He also urged the Centre to immediately release the pending Rs 60,000 crore due to Punjab under RDF, GST and other heads, a demand already raised by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that Punjab has been battling floods for nearly a month, yet the Centre continues to wait for reports instead of providing immediate relief.

He reminded that even though the Union Agriculture Minister had visited Punjab, no relief has been provided so far.

Singh along with state Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited flood-affected villages and distributed relief material.

Sond said relief operations in the district are being carried out with full speed.

On Sunday, he marked his birthday by serving flood-hit people, personally carrying relief bags on his shoulders to deliver them to residents of Gulaba Bhaini village, a government statement said. He has been engaged in relief work in Fazilka district for the past three days.

Sond said as water levels begin to recede, the administration is gearing up for the next set of challenges. These include the risk of waterborne diseases and assessment of damages.

He emphasised that medical teams, veterinary units, and district administration officials are actively working in affected villages to ensure that every person in need receives relief supplies.

Meanwhile, the National Awardee Teachers' Association (NATA) Punjab has come forward to support the state government's flood relief efforts, presenting a cheque for Rs 1.25 lakh to Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

A delegation of National Awardee Teachers, led by its president Balram Sharma, called on Bains to make contribution to Punjab Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund to mark Teachers' Day, while assuring full support to the government in this challenging situation.