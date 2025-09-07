Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar Turns Explosive With Roasts, Drama, And Showdowns
Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, has been packed with drama from the start. Two weeks in, some contestants have created chaos while others remain low-key. Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan reprimanding a few contestants, notably Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama. Promos for Sunday's episode have further fueled anticipation.
Who's the Most Toxic in Bigg Boss 19?
In one promo, Salman Khan plays an animal game with the contestants. He asks Gaurav Khanna who he thinks is two-faced. Gaurav points to Nehal, saying she's been creating narratives but acts sweet when they meet. Salman then asks who's the snake. Tanya Mittal labels Farhana, criticizing her harsh words towards another girl. Amal Malik jokingly calls Abhishek Bajaj a pig, and Abhishek retorts with a crude remark.
Kunicka Sadanand Shuts Down Oversmartness
Another promo shows Salman Khan with guests Munawar Faruqui, Sahiba Bali, and Aditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu) roasting the contestants. Sahiba mentions a trending hashtag 'Bahana' (excuse), making Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhatt smile. Sahiba then mentions another hashtag 'Sallu', to which Munawar quips that she won't get married either. Kullu roasts Tanya Mittal, while Munawar roasts Tanya and Kunicka, comparing their relationship to a mother-daughter and daughter-in-law dynamic. Kunicka retorts, telling Kullu not to be oversmart and let the audience decide. Pranit More enjoys Kullu's roast, and Munawar jokes about Kullu only watching one reel, causing everyone to laugh.
