Bengaluru: Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Factory In Anekal, Huge Financial Loss Reported
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at Vishal Tribotech Private Limited, an oil manufacturing factory located in Heelalige, Anekal taluk. The blaze started around 7:00 am and quickly engulfed the factory premises, fuelled by a large quantity of oil barrels stored inside. Thick black smoke was visible from hundreds of meters away, alarming locals and prompting an urgent response from the fire department. Fortunately, the factory was closed for the Sunday holiday, preventing any casualties, but the financial loss is estimated to be substantial.
Fire Engulfs Factory Premises Rapidly
The fire spread swiftly, consuming oil barrels, machinery, and other equipment worth lakhs of rupees. Firefighting efforts began immediately, with water brought in from several tankers to control the flames. More than ten fire brigade vehicles were deployed from Electronic City, Hulimavu, Jayanagar, and Anekal. Firefighters battled the intense fire for over five hours to prevent further destruction and bring the situation under control.
Preliminary Investigation Underway
Authorities suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the investigation is ongoing. Typically, around 40 workers are present at the factory, but the Sunday holiday meant no one was inside, preventing any loss of life.
Massive Financial Loss Reported
While there were no casualties, the fire destroyed a significant amount of machinery and oil barrels, resulting in losses estimated in lakhs of rupees. Local residents also assisted the fire brigade in containing the blaze.
Police Register Case
The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Suryanagar Police Station, and the police have registered a case to investigate the cause of the fire accident. Officials continue to assess the damage and ensure safety measures are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment