Japan PM Ishiba To Step Down Amid Party Rift
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation after only one year in office, citing mounting pressure from rivals and divisions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
At a press conference on September 7, the 68-year-old leader confirmed he would resign early and instructed his party to prepare for a leadership election.
Ishiba, elected in 2024 with expectations to serve until 2027, faced declining approval ratings and growing factional disputes that eroded confidence in his leadership.
Reports suggest his decision was intended to prevent a deeper split inside the Liberal Democratic Party, which has dominated Japanese politics since the postwar era.
Sanae Takaichi, a former minister known for her nationalist stance, has already indicated plans to contest the leadership race following Ishiba's announcement of departure.
Analysts say Ishiba's resignation reflects both political maneuvering and public dissatisfaction, leaving Japan at a crossroads as it faces domestic challenges and international uncertainty.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment