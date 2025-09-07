Japan PM Ishiba To Step Down Amid Party Rift

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation after only one year in office, citing mounting pressure from rivals and divisions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

At a press conference on September 7, the 68-year-old leader confirmed he would resign early and instructed his party to prepare for a leadership election.

Ishiba, elected in 2024 with expectations to serve until 2027, faced declining approval ratings and growing factional disputes that eroded confidence in his leadership.

Reports suggest his decision was intended to prevent a deeper split inside the Liberal Democratic Party, which has dominated Japanese politics since the postwar era.

Sanae Takaichi, a former minister known for her nationalist stance, has already indicated plans to contest the leadership race following Ishiba's announcement of departure.

Analysts say Ishiba's resignation reflects both political maneuvering and public dissatisfaction, leaving Japan at a crossroads as it faces domestic challenges and international uncertainty.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram